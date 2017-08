By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

ljohnson@tribunemedia.net

AN employee of the National Insurance Board (NIB) appeared in Magistrate’s Court facing a count each of extortion and bribery on Monday.

It is alleged Selena Sweeting, 56, unlawfully solicited $5,000 from Marvin Shawn Rahming for assisting him in receiving business from NIB.

This allegedly occurred between January 27 - July 14, 2017.

