Moxey To Reach Out To Sister Cities After Board Appointment

GRAND Bahama businesswoman Ginger Moxey has been appointed country representative for the Bahamas and regional representative for the Caribbean for Sister Cities International.

Ms Moxey, president and CEO of Immerse Bahamas, was approved for her new role by the board of directors of Sister Cities International during its 61st annual conference in Virginia Beach, Virginia on July 14.

Country and regional representatives are highly distinguished leaders of Sister Cities International who help connect the organisation with communities abroad.

The organisation believes that Ms Moxey is highly suited to take on the role of Caribbean representative due to her vast national and international network and previous work developing sister city partnerships in the Bahamas.

Chairman Tim Quigley said: “In her new role, she serves as an integral part of Sister Cities International’s diplomatic and partnership outreach and will help promote the mission of Sister Cities: to promote peace through mutual respect, cooperation, and understanding—one individual, one community at a time.”

Ms Moxey stated that the opportunities and benefits of Sister Cities International need to be fully explored throughout the Caribbean.

“There are many worthwhile initiatives that can be executed to bring about sustained development,” she said. “These initiatives will cover a broad range of topics that fall under four categories: youth and education; arts and culture; business and trade; and community development.”

Ms Moxey hopes to establish an annual regional conference in 2018 that will specifically cater to reinvigorating existing relationships between the Caribbean and US cities.

Sister Cities International said that it looks forward to working with Ms Moxey in her new role and is confident that her experience and network will be beneficial to all partnerships in the Caribbean.

Sister Cities International was founded by President Dwight D Eisenhower in 1956. Sister Cities International serves as the national membership organisation for over 500-member communities with relationships in over 2,000 communities in 145 countries.

The network unites tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers who work tirelessly to promote peace and understanding through programmes and projects focusing on arts and culture, youth and education, economic and sustainable development, and humanitarian assistance.

Cities in the Caribbean region interested in developing or renewing a sister city relationship can contact Ms Moxey at gmoxey@immersebahamas.com.