Fishermen Rescued At Sea After Engine Problems

THANKS to joint efforts of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and local fishermen, two fishermen are grateful to be alive today after being missing for several hours when their 17-foot white Boston whaler developed engine problems.

The men left to go fishing Tuesday, but didn't return home overnight as planned. The authorities were informed Wednesday morning and the RBDF mounted a search to locate them. The search involved other partners from Operation Bahamas and Turks & Caicos (OPBAT), Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association (BASRA), and the police force covering an extensive area.

The collaborative efforts of the group along with fishermen from the local community resulted in the RBDF's Fast Patrol Vessel, EF 126 coxswained by Petty Officer Brian Anderson, discovering the fishermen alive and in apparent good health. They were given water and taken to another fishing vessel where they were escorted safely to Lowe's Sound.

The RBDF urges fishermen and boaters to have a plan in place informing their family members and loved ones of the name, type, length, and colour of their vessels.

They should also inform them of who will be travelling with them, where they are going, which route they will be taking and when they are expected to return, in addition to taking lifesaving equipment and additional food and water supplies.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to monitoring Bahamian waters and keeping them safe.