Official Says Relief Work In Grand Bahama Not Halted

HARCOURT Brown, undersecretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama, said the government's hurricane relief programme has not been halted and continues in West Grand Bahama.



Mr Brown's comments came in response to a story published in The Tribune on Wednesday about the slow pace of hurricane repair and rebuilding in West End.

The Tribune went into the West End community and spoke with some residents who claimed that repair work had been halted or been slow following the general election.

In a statement issued by Mr Brown, he explained that immediately following the May 10 election, the new administration instructed the area administrators as representatives of NEMA to meet with residents to ensure that the government began to address those who had not been assisted.

He noted that this included West Grand Bahama.

"The government's hurricane relief programme has not been halted, but continues in West Grand Bahama," the statement noted. "The new administration met in place various contracts to repair homes which are being adjusted to ensure that there is proper value for money.

"The new administration has, since coming to office, continued the voucher programme by ensuring vendors were paid and distributed additional vouchers," he said.

Mr Brown reported that some $274,175 worth of coupons have been issued to the residents from the Eight Mile Rock and West End communities alone, representing 481 households.

He noted that additional coupons were turned over to the Administrator's Office for West Grand Bahama on August 15, and that distribution has already begun and is continuing.

The undersecretary further stated that a town meeting was held on Friday, August 11, at the Zion Baptist Church in Eight Mile Rock by the West End member of Parliament Pakesia Parker Edgecombe, where a complete update of the repair efforts were explained to residents by government representatives.

He stated that since coming to office, the FNM government has issued new contracts totalling in excess of $200,000 for Grand Bahama, and that contractors have been put on the ground and have already completed repairs to some 15 houses, with five additional new contracts about to be finalised for home repairs in West Grand Bahama.

He said that the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama wishes to assure all affected residents of the island that every effort is being made to address their concerns as it relates to hurricane repairs.