University Reveals Appointments

THE University of The Bahamas recently announced several key administrative appointments at the Oakes Field and UB-North campuses.

Dr Vikneswaran Nair, PhD, is dean of graduate studies and research in the Office of the Provost.

In his post, Dr Nair will recommend a structure for the Office of Graduate Studies and Research to evolve into a graduate college. He will manage and supervise the office and, in collaboration with the Office of the Provost, identify strategic partners for the development of dual and joint graduate programmes and research initiatives.

UB also announced the appointment of Dr Peter McWilliam as the dean of faculty at UB-North, formerly the Northern Bahamas Campus.

Prior to his appointment, Dr McWilliam served as the head of the Department for Secondary Programmes (2009-2012) in the School of Education. In this position, he was responsible for overseeing a number of initiatives such as undergraduate and graduate level curriculum development.

Dr McWilliam has taught at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels both nationally and internationally. He has been a faculty member in education since 2004, teaching primary and secondary mathematics education courses. He has also served as a faculty member in the academic units of mathematics, physics and technology and business and hospitality management at the Oakes Field Campus and UB-North.

Dr McWilliam has written and published mathematics text books for the primary and secondary school levels. He has also presented his research findings at many national and international conferences and seminars.

J Desmond Keefe has taken the post of executive director of culinary arts and tourism studies.

Mr Keefe has over 20 years experience in the field of culinary and hospitality education. He has focused on professional development and scholarly activity and has extensive experience as a culinary educator and administrator. These have been as a direct result of his expertise in culinary and hospitality education and his commitment to personal and professional excellence as illustrated by published textbooks and other writings and presentations.

Mr Keefe has a master of education degree with a concentration in nutrition from Cambridge College and an undergraduate degree from Johnson & Wales University.

UB also announced the appointment of Dr Danny Davis as the assistant vice president of institutional strengthening and accreditation, Office of the Provost.

Dr Davis joined UB in 2002 and taught chemistry for a number of years before serving as registrar. As registrar, he spearheaded transition of many manual legacy processes to the PowerCampus student data system, most notably the move to online registration and online grade submission. Dr Davis also served as project manager for The College of The Bahamas' transformation to university project that was funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

The consummate scientist, Dr Davis, is leading an air quality monitoring programme focused on particulate matter emissions associated with landfill fires in New Providence.

Dr Pandora Johnson has been announced as the strategic partnerships and initiatives liaison in the Office of the Provost.

In the post, Dr Johnson coordinates strategic academic affairs partnerships and initiatives, leveraging both existing and new strategic partnerships to advance and grow UB's teaching, research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach agenda. In conjunction with the Office of the Institutional Strengthening and Accreditation, she assists with gathering information for quarterly key performance indicators on such partnerships and initiatives.

UB also announced that Dr Davidson Hepburn is the founding executive director of the Government and Public Policy Institute (GPPI).

In this post, Dr Hepburn will collaborate with the Office of the Provost to oversee the drafting of policies and procedures to guide the operation of the Institute and determine staffing requirements for effective programme delivery.

In this role, he will build and maintain linkages with local, regional, hemispheric and international agencies to facilitate policy research, consultancies, conferences, seminars and workshops; solidify collaborative arrangements with the ministries responsible for education, the public service and foreign affairs; and maximise opportunities for research funding.