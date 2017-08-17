View From Afar: Exciting Times At Graycliff

By JOHN ISSA

I WENT by West Hill Street last week and was very encouraged to see the developments being carried on by Graycliff’s owners on the properties adjoining and across the road from the original restaurant.

The restaurant has evolved, over the years, from an excellent eatery into a comprehensive tourist attraction which includes a boutique hotel, winery, cigar store and chocolatier. Graycliff is now a hotel, restaurant, manufacturer and retailer. Who knows what is in their future plans.



This all grew out of a house built in 1740 and now includes, among other properties, a disused church building and convent which were across the street.

Why do I bring this up now? Well, there are two reasons. Firstly, I had not been by there for some years and was surprised and happy to see the creativity and growth which has contributed and continues to contribute so much to the Nassau tourism product and the livelihood of many Bahamians.

Secondly, this is a living example of what can be done with the redevelopment of downtown Nassau about which there has been a lot of discussion for the last decade.

This redevelopment was recently put on top of the “to do” list by the Minister of Tourism.

I hope that the plans will include not only new and exciting structures and open spaces but also include the preservation and creative development of historic buildings.

If this is done, Nassau will be an exciting mix of old and new which will appeal to a broad spectrum of travellers.