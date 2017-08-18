Bisx Welcomes New Listing

Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) yesterday announced that Oil & Gas Opportunity Lending Fund Ltd. (the Fund) has successfully completed the BISX Mutual Fund Listing Process.

As a result, the Fund’s shares have now been added to the roster of funds listed on the Exchange.

The Oil & Gas Opportunity Lending Fund Ltd. is an open-ended mutual fund and is incorporated as an International Business Company under the laws of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and was restructured as a Segregated Accounts Company as defined in the Segregated Accounts Companies Act, 2004. In speaking of the Listing, Ivan Hopper, Chief Executive Officer of The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited stated: “We are pleased to have sponsored the listing of the Oil & Gas Opportunity Lending Fund Ltd., an institutional fund focusing in the provision of financing to exploration, drilling, refining, and processing services companies in emerging markets with a particular emphasis in Latin-America. As the largest Fund Administrator by number of funds in The Bahamas, listing has become a key component of our offering. Listing with BISX is a key enhancer to this offering and our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas¨.

BISX Chief Executive Officer, Keith Davies added: “Our mutual fund facility remains a fast growing product line of the Exchange. We are proud to partner with the Winterbotham Trust Company Limited and all of our Sponsor Members to offer this value added service to their clients.”

OGOL Management Services Ltd. is the Investment Manager and The Winterbotham Trust Company Limited has been appointed to serve as the Administrator of the Fund.