Case Of Officers Seen Drinking On Video Still Under Review

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

COMMISSIONER of Police Ellison Greenslade is still reviewing the file on the two officers caught drinking on video while riding in a police squad car, The Tribune was told.

In the video, which went viral last month, one officer is seen holding a bottle of Kalik while they appeared to ignore a call from the Police Control Room.

The officers were suspended and given 14 days to show cause letters.

Yesterday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean said: “They had 14 days in which to reply, and then it has to be reviewed. So, the commissioner is still reviewing that.”

In the video, the officers appeared to drive without seatbelts on and they ignored a call from the control room because as one said, they were “f getting drunk.”

The video appeared to be recorded by the driver on his cellphone who said in the expletive laden recording: “Don’t send this video out you know.”

It was viewed and shared thousands of times on Facebook, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for the men to be fired.

Key details, such as when the video was recorded, were still not known up to press time.