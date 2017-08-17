Police Pay Backlog Delayed

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THE latest installment of the budgeted $5.6m for police overtime pay has been shelved due to a lack of public funds, according to an official from the Police Staff Association.

PSA Executive Chairman, Sergeant Sonny Miller, yesterday confirmed that officers still owed for overtime hours worked at separate periods in 2013 and 2014 will have to wait until September for their next payout, or possibly longer.

His comments came yesterday evening after a text message from the PSA executive to members of the association was leaked to the press.

The text message indicated that after recent communications with National Security Minister Marvin Dames, it was confirmed that the latest instalment of the payment would be postponed, despite a serious push by the Mount Moriah MP.

The message read in full: “Good evening members of the Police Staff Association. I would like to inform you that after speaking with our minister of national security it is confirmed that as hard as he was pushing to have us paid (the) next portion of our overtime money for the end of August, it won't happen.”

It continued: “He has assured us that they are honouring the court ruling and by September payday, we should be getting something. With that said, again I say thank you to the hardworking officers who continue to make this our beloved country safe. If there is any concerns or suggestions, please feel free to contact Sgt Sonny Miller."

When contacted by The Tribune, Sgt Miller stressed that he has been in constant communication with Mr Dames on the matter.

He also confirmed that a follow-up meeting is scheduled for later today, to “pin-down September” as a “sure thing.”

Sgt Miller said he was unsure how the message was made public, adding that despite the tone of the message, the government has remained "open and upfront" with the process and has given the PSA “all indications that a conclusion was imminent.”

“When things took a turn, we knew. The minister has kept us informed and we are working together on a resolution,” he told The Tribune. “After the first payment, we gave the government two months to come up with a date for the second payout, within that time, it was agreed that August would be it. Things happened and we are working on the next best date.”

Sgt Miller said he was told that limited finances made the expected August payout "impossible".

The Tribune understands that as many as 1,799 officers are eligible for the overtime benefits.

This does not include reservists and retirees, nor does it include officers who have since died and whose estate is entitled to collect the cheques.

People who fall into those categories are reportedly being dealt with separately.

The PSA took the former administration to court in 2015 over the overtime issue, ultimately winning its case and forcing a payout by the government. However the Christie administration stalled on making the payments.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie at a rally on April 27, days before officers voted in the May 3 advanced poll, announced that the government would finally pay RBPF officers for working 12-hour shifts, with the first payment of the outstanding sum to be issued on May 29.

The Minnis administration honoured that promise after being elected.