Finco Suffers $10.9 Million ‘Reversal’ Into Losses

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

FINCO suffered a $10.9 million year-over-year ‘reversal’ to generate a small loss during the three months to end-April 2017, as delinquent loans “increased significantly” to $122 million.

Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) BISX-listed mortgage lending arm blamed its 2017 second quarter performance, with the ‘bottom line’ slumping from a $10.667 million profit the year before into a $260,592 loss, on its non-performing portfolio.

“The bank continues to face challenges with credit origination,” FINCO said in a report to its 25 per cent Bahamian minority shareholders. “Non-performing loans, at $122 million, had increased significantly and remained at a very high level during the quarter.”

FINCO’s non-performing mortgage portfolio has grown slightly from the $119 million ‘bad loan’ pile on its books at year-end 2016, illustrating the continuing credit challenges facing all Bahamas-based commercial lenders - and not just Bank of the Bahamas.

The mortgage lender blamed that year’s 15.5 per cent increase in non-performing loans, up from $103 million at the beginning of the year, on the impact of Hurricane Matthew.

The non-performing loan rise also impacted FINCO’s top-line, with second quarter interest income down year-over-year by 11.8 per cent at $14.414 million compared to $16.344 million in the same period during 2016.

As a consequence, net interest income fell by 18.2 per cent to $10.418 million compared to $12.74 million the year before, while total income was off by 18.4 per cent at $10.978 million as opposed to $13.447 million.

However, FINCO’s total net and comprehensive income was plunged into a minor loss by the $7.085 million in loss loss provisions its deteriorating loan portfolio was required to take.

Explaining the impact for the half-year, FINCO told shareholders: “The bank’s net profit for the six months ended April 30, 2017, was $9.1 million, which represents a decrease of 42 per cent or $6.7 million when compared to the corresponding period for 2016. This decrease is attributed mainly to lower interest income and an increase in loan loss provisions.’

For the 2017 first half, interest income was down by 8.1 per cent compared to the prior year period, standing at $29.519 million compared to $32.125 million.

Net interest income came in 7.8 per cent down year-over-year, standing at $22.546 million compared to $24.441 million in 2016, while total income was down by a similar margin at $23.692 million as opposed to $25.767 million.

As with the second quarter results, the 101.4 per cent year-over-year increase in loan loss provisions, which more than doubled from $3.8 million to $7.655 million, drove the decline in FINCO’s results.

The continuing difficulties in finding qualified borrowers saw FINCO’s credit portfolio decline by almost $16 million in the six months to end-April, closing the half-year at $766.636 million.