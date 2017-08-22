Pamela Hill Firing Is Part Of ‘Accountability’

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
The removal of Pamela Hill as CEO of Bahamas Power & Light was confirmed by a press statement from chairwoman Darnell Osborne.
At a news conference later in the day, Ms Osborne suggested the move was made as a means of accountability, as specified in the management services agreement (MSA) signed between the government and PowerSecure, BPL’s management company.
In a surprising step on Monday, the board also instructed its legal counsel to demand reimbursement from PowerSecure of all funds gone missing due to the vendor fraud scheme.
Additionally, the board called on PowerSecure to “cure all deficiencies and/or breaches” set out under the MSA within 30 days.
Ms Osborne’s statement said the board has “addressed further critical performance issues with PowerSecure” and awaits its response within the contractually required timeframe.
Three junior employees were fired in connection with the scheme last Wednesday.
Both the government and the BPL board have received copies of an audit conducted by Ernst and Young into the discovery of a five-month-long scheme thaat involved approximately 44 cheques paid out to 16 vendors from December 16, 2016 to May 9, 2017.
According to staff at the company, employees in the department in question are required to, with any transaction, process claims under the guidance of senior personnel. This means that all transactions would have to go through an authorisation process, checked and approved by a manager, further processed by the employees and then finally signed off by that supervising manager.
Furthermore, all cheques used would have had to have been made out to a vendor recognised and sanctioned by BPL, and if any issues are raised, the audit department would step in, it was claimed.
Ms Osborne on Monday also confirmed that firings at the company will continue as the investigation into the scheme is still ongoing.
She said the company has communicated with both the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) and the Bahamas Electrical Managers Union (BEMU) on the firings, and has received the “full support” of both groups.
Sources have indicated that several managers at the company are expected to be reprimanded, in some form, in connection with the scheme.
Publius 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
So, all involved, including the member of an historic FNM family who was the key person in the thefts will never see criminal charges then? So much for "accountability".
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Thank you for your comment Pubilus.
I'm thinking the same thing..
Is the FNM's idea of accountability only for non-FNM's?
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Knowing that most of us posting to this web site now know who you are, I dare you to name the CFO of BPL/BEC who you believe should have been fired before Pamela Hill. Let's see if you have a decent size pair of gonads....LMAO!
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
The CFO should have been the first person to go, I don't know them, I dont know who they are or what party they're in. It's not about doing something wrong, but they're placed in that position to ensure the strength of controls and protect against this type of massive theft. The CFO is actually more responsible than Pam Hill, really surprised junior staff and the CEO went before them. Again, it doesn't say they did anything wrong, the company just can't have faith that they can prevent another incident.
Publius 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Agreed. Pam is being scapegoated in my view, particularly given that the CFO was untouched.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
This is ours thank you for the level headed comment. These assholes only see party bullshit. Can't any be fired for doing wrong?
