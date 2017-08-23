Cabinet Committees Set Up To Tackle Crime And Reform

THE Cabinet Office has announced the formation of various Cabinet committees to facilitate the work of the government, including groups to focus on crime and public sector reform.

“Recognising that government works best when each ministry plays its role and that the many challenges facing the Bahamas are multi-faceted, the Cabinet is intent on fostering and/or deepening – inter-ministerial collaboration and cooperation,” a statement released Tuesday night noted.

“This has been done through the composition of Cabinet committees to address such issues as public sector reform and the vexations problem of crime.”

The statement noted that Cabinet ministers will renew and address the relevance of government policies and processes that govern the delivery of public services.

This will include the legislation, skills analysis, use of information technology, management of human resources, rewards for excellence, consequences for infractions and promotion of innovation.

“With regard to the issue of crime, the Cabinet committee will conduct research and must focus its attention on the youth employment and positive social and civic activities, the environment, strengthening literacy skills and consolidating the various apprenticeship programmes,” the statement said.

Each committee will be mandated to report within a specified period of time.

“As education is also of paramount importance, ministers and members of Parliament generally, have been encouraged to assist schools regularly to remain conversant with the status of school repairs to ensure that schools open on time.

“With this said, there must be the recognition that some ‘repairs’ are effecting much needed transformation of schools that should not only assist in the delivery of education but protect the health of teachers and students alike,” the statement noted.

The Cabinet Office also announced the following movements of senior officers in the public service.

The Secretary to the Cabinet Camille Johnson is currently on leave and Elise Delancy, permanent secretary in the Ministry of the Public Service and National Insurance, has been appointed to act in her place for the period of leave.

It was also announced that there will be several appointments to acting permanent secretary to fill posts created by retirement. These appointments will become effective September 1.

Further, in accordance with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement at the swearing-in of ministers, several permanent secretaries will also be redeployed as of the same date.

In addition, the movement of other senior officers will take effect on September 11.

“These movements are all intended to strengthen ministries for greater effectiveness in the delivery of services,” the Cabinet Office said.

“Again, to fill the posts left vacant by promotion and retirements, there will be promotions to the post of first assistant secretary.”