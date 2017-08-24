Body Of Man Found In Car

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama recorded its eighth murder for the year late Wednesday evening when a man was discovered shot dead in a vehicle in the South Bahamia area.

According to initial police reports, officers received a report shortly before 10pm about a shooting at Yorkshire Drive. On arrival, officers saw a parked vehicle at a residence with a man inside with gunshot injuries to his body.

Inspector Terecita Pinder reported that EMS personnel were called to the scene, but the victim showed no signs of life.

Police have not identified the man, however loved ones on social media said he is Carrington Smith. He is believed to be in his 20s.

The killing came days after National Security Minister Marvin Dames presented a number of initiatives to tackle violent crime, highlighting plans to clamp down on persons out on bail, firearm traffickers, drug houses and enhancing senior command at the divisional level of the force on a 24-hour basis.

At a press conference Saturday evening at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre, Mr Dames said effective immediately, the Royal Bahamas Police Force will “double down” on its efforts to combat violent crimes across the country.

Reflecting on the country’s latest murders, Mr Dames revealed police will be taking a more aggressive approach to handling drug peddling and shutting down drugs throughout the country, which he referred to as “the source of many of the crime problems that exist.”

The Mount Moriah MP also indicated that police will be increasing intelligence and operational efforts to identify and disrupt gang activities. More specifically, he said from an intelligence perspective there will be an increased focus on firearm traffickers with a view to bringing them to justice.

Wednesday’s killing was the 88th homicide for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Yesterday Inspector Pinder said investigations are continuing into the matter and police are appealing to the public to assist with the case. Anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant the information may seem, should call the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 through 12, 911, 919 or the nearest police station.