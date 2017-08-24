No Limit On Back To School Support

BTC's Limitless Summer promotion will now assist students all over the country to get ready to enter the classroom to start the new school year.

The company has supported several back to school initiatives and will now be starting a new promotion, "Back to School Spin and Win".

Alphanique Duncombe, the company's vice president for mobile, said that over 1,200 customers will win an assortment of prizes including cash, gift vouchers and free top-up.

"In just a few days our students will return to school and scores of toddlers will start school for the first time. These are indeed exciting times. We realise that back to school is sometimes stressful for parents. So, instead of having a traditional back to school jamboree, we decided to do something that would impact much more persons. In addition to the partnerships that we've had across the country, we are also starting a new Back to School Spin and Win competition. Over a thousand parents and students will be able to benefit from gift vouchers, cash prizes and free top-up. Our grand prize will be a $10,000 scholarship."

The promotion is simple. To participate, customers should text the word "CASH" to the short code 5014, the text message is free of charge. The customer will then be sent a trivia question, which will cost 50 cents to answer from short code 5015. Customers that answer the question correctly will be sent an internet link, to scratch a BTC card for a chance to win a prize.

"We believe that this promotion will provide a head start for a number of students returning to school and it will also relieve some of the pressure from parents. BTC has always been very community oriented, and we continue to talk with our customers to see what we can do to continue to meet the needs of the community. Last year, we ventured into a partnership with Doris Johnson Senior High School, where we worked along with the administration to reward three students monthly for their hard work and diligence. These were not all typical 'A' students, but they were identified as students working hard to pursue their dreams and make a positive difference on the campus. These are the types of opportunities that we live for at BTC," Ms Duncombe said.

This summer, BTC introduced a number of promotions under its Limitless Summer campaign. Some of these included Roam Like You're Home, Double Data and Free After 3.

"Two weeks ago, we also partnered with the University of The Bahamas as it hosted its annual freshman week of activities. We were able to talk with the students about their career choices, and our BTC endorsed celebrity talents also participated in the student council's entertainment and activities," Ms Duncombe said.

The Back to School Spin and Win promotion begins on August 28 and runs for a 90 day period.