Two Held By Police After Armed Robbery And Drug Find

POLICE took two men into custody shortly after an armed robbery and the seizure of a large number of dangerous drugs on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7pm, police received a report that a man was held up and robbed of a large amount of cash near a business near the Lynden Pindling International Airport by two men armed with a handgun, who fled in a Nissan Cube vehicle.

Police immediately put out an all-points-bulletin (APB) for the vehicle and a short while later officers from the Selective Enforcement Team on routine patrol intercepted the vehicle on Emerald Coast Road near Gladstone Road.

The two men in the vehicle were stopped without incident and taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police recovered the stolen cash and uncovered 40 pounds of marijuana.

Investigations are continuing.