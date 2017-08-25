Anger Over Power Outage

A RESIDENT of central New Providence complained that he and his neighbours suffered without electricity for nearly ten hours yesterday, as he lashed out at Bahamas Power and Light workers for reportedly not moving fast enough to address the problem.

The resident said the areas of Shirlea Park, Buen Retiro and Sears Road – all off Shirley Street – were without power from 6.30am Thursday. The issue was still not corrected by 4.30pm, he said.

He claimed when he complained to BPL, a representative from the utility provider said the company did not realise the areas were off and that workers had just fixed issues in a nearby community. He said a truck was promised to come at 12.30, but he was still waiting after 4pm.

“What kind of engineers they have on these jobs? I’ve been home all day, ice is melting in my freezer,” the angry resident said, adding that he had called BPL a few times to complain, but with no success.