Car Prices

EDITOR, The Tribune.

What are we coming to here in The Bahamas when we have private businesses complaining about Bahamians trying to save themselves some money by purchasing reasonably priced, good condition, well-running vehicles for themselves and their children to get around instead of having to pay high monthly payments to a bank that has no concern for you.

These complaints are coming from a selfish point of view with no concern about how we spend our money as long as we are spending it with them.

I for one don’t want the auto repair industry nor the new car sales industry feigning any concern for me because the last time they pretended to show concern the donkey cow PM at the time passed into law the banning of all vehicles over ten years old and now I can‘t afford a 2007 dump truck that I need for my small business. Help!

FRANCIO SMITH

Nassau,

August 22, 2017.