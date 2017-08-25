Downtown Stalemate Needs To Be Broken

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Director General Joy Jibrilu revealed yesterday that shareholders in the downtown Nassau development partnership are all “coming back to the table,” with a view to finally address the “unacceptable” state of the area.

“As I said (before), and I am not afraid to say it again, we should be ashamed,” the longtime tourism official stated in response to questions on the government’s plans for the tourism hub.

Mrs Jibrilu was speaking to reporters following a presentation on the state of the country’s tourism economy at a Rotary Club of Southeast Nassau meeting.

Mrs Jibrilu said it is imperative for the government and stakeholders of properties in the downtown area to “make it a priority” to fix the many issues.

She said the area must become an important part of the government’s new tourism strategy because it acts as “front entrance” for cruise passengers.

Specifying the section of downtown Nassau east of East Street, she said it is nothing short of “disheartening” to see the state of an area that could, if revamped, play a vital role in the country’s tourism product.

“So, sitting down with all the stakeholders, there are some challenges if we look east of East Street and we see a lot of derelict buildings, buildings that are falling to pieces, those are actually privately owned.

“So, you are needing to work with families, people who owned those properties to say that, ‘you’ve got to do something.’

“I can’t trespass and go on their property and start to do something. So it is getting all the stakeholders around the table, ensuring that conversations take place, having a plan that we are working towards, and moving it.”

Mrs Jibrilu said ideas have been put on the table for some time and now is the time for them to move from ideas to action.

“I think it has to be a time when we say, collectively, ‘enough is enough, let’s do something,’” she said.

Asked to clarify what held up potential development in the past, Mrs Jibrilu added: “The fact that you are dealing with stakeholders.”

She explained: “Why should one person carry the brunt to do some major upgrade, to do some major renovation when you have, perhaps, six others who are not prepared or not willing to. And so, everybody has to be on the same page. There has to be goodwill.

“This is not something the government can do alone because it is not just government owned property. And this is when we talk about derelict buildings, it has to be a public private partnership.

“So having someone who will champion the cause, having a minister who will be out there, who will speak with his counterparts; and let us hope that the fact that he is from the business sector, that these are people who understand each other, know each other, they speak the same language, that there is now a core belief that this is the right time.

“But it is really discouraging that you have visitors who are coming to our mega resorts for example, and feeling Nassau itself is not worthy to visit or they come and they visit and can’t wait to leave.

“So all of us have a role, litter, some things we can do immediately - we are looking at campaigns. But we have to clean it up. All of us have to take pride in our surroundings, dropping rubbish just on the ground like that, it is unacceptable.

“Each and every one of us now has to accept responsibility for the small changes we can make while the big ones are being planned out.”

Back in 2014, following China Construction America’s acquisition of the British Colonial Hilton, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said the developer had indicated his willingness to join in a public private sector partnership with the government and other stakeholders along Bay Street to implement an overall plan for redevelopment, extending from Arawak Cay in the west to Potter’s Cay in the east.

This comes as Financial Service and Immigration Minister Brent Symonette, owner of a property in the downtown area, has indicated that he and his family, along with other property owners, have provided the government with various options for a proposed boardwalk, which is supposed to run east from the British Colonial Hilton all the way to Potter’s Cay Dock.

However, he warned that downtown Nassau’s major property owners, his family among them, would not invest in the redevelopment of their landholdings until the government gave them “the rules of the game.”

There have been rumblings that a major downtown redevelopment could amend current height restrictions for buildings, which currently exist at four stories.