Hospital Bed Petition Wins Sands’ Support

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday he “fully supports” a recently launched petition urging the government to increase the number of beds and improve the service at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.

The petition, which was launched by Chishna Bowe, has received nearly 1,500 signatures.

In the petition, which is addressed to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Ms Bowe said for “several years the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport has been plagued with the problem of insufficient beds for its patients.” She claimed that “sick and weak” patients are forced to sleep in chairs “for up to 48 hours” because there is no room for the patients on any of the wards.

When asked for comment, Dr Sands said he is aware of the problem at RMH, adding the government is “currently working” to fix the issues.

“The hospital has a number of challenges. Some are infrastructural, some are service related and others related to scope and vision,” Dr Sands said.

“We intend to modernise the delivery of healthcare through the Bahamas and we are working to fix all the issues. It will take some time but I certainly support the goal of this petition.”

In the petition, which has a goal of 1,500 signatures, Ms Bowe said: “For several years the Rand Memorial Hospital in Freeport has been plagued with the problem of insufficient beds for its patients. Sick, weak, painful, Bahamian citizens come to the Accident and Emergency Department for medical care and in many cases, need to be admitted to the ward for medical supervision.

“Unfortunately, they are often told that there are insufficient beds and as a result are subjected to being confined to the Emergency Room. This has no restroom facility; the hospital is not able to provide proper medical attention from the doctors and nurses as they are swamped dealing with the incoming emergency patients coming in by ambulance. To make matters worse, when those beds run out then patients are given a chair! That’s right, you are gravely ill, or weak, or painful and you have to actually sit in a chair for 10, 24, 48 hours or even longer. This is unacceptable and inhumane and we have all been victims ourselves or have family and friends who have been victims of the ‘no beds’ fiasco.

“I have been a victim myself and it was a horrifying experience. Please, let’s provide the basic necessity for our people and respectable and comfortable healthcare.”

Earlier this month, Dr Sands told The Tribune scores of patients are being forced to sleep on gurneys in the hallways at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Nassau because of challenges with overcrowding and a shortage of beds.

Dr Sands said the situation is “embarrassing” and it is sad people have to stay in the hallways for up to “three to four days” because “there is just nowhere to put them.”

Dr Sands said the problem will require deliberate structural change, which will not happen in the short-term.