Residents Hunt For Boy Who Fell From Boat

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ABACO residents are looking for Dillon Albury, a 15-year-old resident of the island who they said fell off a boat around 8.30pm Wednesday.

He was in the Marsh Harbour point area near Pelican Shores in a 17-foot whaler, according to reports from residents. The boat was later found with a broken steering wheel.

Yesterday, residents were asking people with boats to help search for him.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Mortimer said the police, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, US Coast Guard and residents were searching for the boy and will continue to do so for at least another couple of days.

