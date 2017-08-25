Video: Chaos As Hundreds Demand Refunds From Pineapple Express

HUNDREDS of angry customers demanding refunds flocked to Pineapple Express on Friday morning hoping to recoup monies invested in what regulators have described as a "ponzi scheme".
The company announced on social media that it would conduct payouts at its office in the Signature Plaza off Cowpen Road at 10am.
However, crowds began to gather in front of the doors early Friday morning, with one person telling the Tribune that she had been waiting since 3am.
By 9am, police officers from the K-9 Unit and the Central Detective Unit had responded to control the massive crowds that had devolved into chaos and gridlocked traffic in the area.
Scores of persons stampeded when doors opened shortly before 11am, and The Tribune understands that several persons have since received payment.
For more on this story, follow Tribune242 for updates.
Comments
Alex_Charles 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
LOL
CommonSense 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
LOLOL 3am?! These people never learn. I'm sure another 'pineapple express' is going to open and they'll be right there waiting to join!
John 59 minutes ago
We, as humans, will always say "I will know better for next time." But when 'next time' comes around you get deceived and buy into the scheme even before you know it. And even though the old adage, "if it sounds too good to be true, then it's too good to be true", is still true, many still find themselves kicking themselves when they fall for these type of money grabbing schemes. There are many scams running on the internet, some inviting you to pay in $1,500 and get double your money in a few days. So offering you computer repairs services, but they hack into your computer and steal your information. Of course if you are foolish enough to bite the bait, kiss your money goodbye. And then the light bill, rent, car note or school fees go unpaid.
TalRussell 55 minutes ago
Comrades! If you're going yell - then yell at the longest running "Pineapple Express Ponzi (VAT) Scheme" operated by the politicians at the top with direct access to the People's Public Treasury's vaults?
At least those gathered in front Ponzi schemers office this morning had an option not to hand over their hard-earned money..... But even this 'newest set red politicians' - leave the poor and the near poor - with no other alternative but to pay VAT on top the prices for "Breadbasket Items."
Well_mudda_take_sic 53 minutes ago
And because the regulators have once again failed these public school educated dumbed down gullible people, like the regulators did with CLICO and BOB, our new government may be inclined to step in and use our hard earned tax dollars to mitigate the losses that these people would and should otherwise incur. Can't wait to see if our new FNM government will try to buy the support of these people by throwing our hard earned tax dollars their way just like the corrupt Christie-led PLP government always did in an effort to 'buy' supporters of the voting kind. It certainly didn't pay-off for Christie and the PLP (they lost the last general election) and the same will be true for Minnis and the FNM down the road if they are so stupid as to use our tax dollars to bail-out these people. Already Minnis and the FNM seem to have betrayed their supporters by their apparent decision to adopt lock stock and barrel the failed Bahamas Resolve bail-out plan that Christie created for BOB; a failed plan which continues to use our tax dollars to keep both of BOB and Bahamas Resolve afloat notwithstanding their de facto insolvency with absolutely no possibility whatsoever of any recovery! And to think we, the people, accepted at face value Minnis's campaign promise repeated over and over again that he would put an end to Christie's foolish policy of using ongoing taxpayer support to subsidize future operating losses of BOB and Bahamas Resolve on an indefinite basis. Most of us are now left to truly wonder whether Minnis can be trusted. He and his new cabinet have also gone totally mumm on arranging for the repeal of all of the web shop legislation enacted by the corrupt Christie-led PLP government that is 'allowing' the racketeering numbers' bosses, like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers, to wreak havoc on our economy. Just how much money did Minnis and the FNM party take from the corrupt numbers' bosses to fund their last general election campaign, and what was the quid pro quo???!!!!!!
BahamasForBahamians 40 minutes ago
This is a perfect opportunity to see how fair the Minnis Administration is.
The proprietor Tessah Munroe is an FNM general and once serving TYA executive.
If there are no charges or no significant effort to recover the sums then we know how serious this government is about corruption 'from the hill to the valley'.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID