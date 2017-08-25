Video: Chaos As Hundreds Demand Refunds From Pineapple Express

HUNDREDS of angry customers demanding refunds flocked to Pineapple Express on Friday morning hoping to recoup monies invested in what regulators have described as a "ponzi scheme".

The company announced on social media that it would conduct payouts at its office in the Signature Plaza off Cowpen Road at 10am.

However, crowds began to gather in front of the doors early Friday morning, with one person telling the Tribune that she had been waiting since 3am.

By 9am, police officers from the K-9 Unit and the Central Detective Unit had responded to control the massive crowds that had devolved into chaos and gridlocked traffic in the area.

Scores of persons stampeded when doors opened shortly before 11am, and The Tribune understands that several persons have since received payment.

