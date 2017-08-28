Updated: Man Turns Himself In, Helping Police With Inquiries In Connection With Infant Shooting

5.25pm UPDATE: ANTHON DAVIS STEVENS voluntarily went to CDU this afternoon and is now helping police with their inquiries.
POLICE have launched an island-wide search for a man after a shooting that left an infant dead and a man and woman injured.
According to reports, around 3am, a man had just arrived home in Rupert Dean Lane when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The armed man forced hm inside the residence and fired several shots before fleeing on foot. An 18 month old boy was shot and died on the scene. The man and a woman in the home received gunshot injuries and were transported to hospital. They are listed in serious condition.
Police are seeking 19-year old Anthon Davis Stevens of Dumping Corner for questioning in connection with the shootings.
Stevens, AKA Bigga/Giant, is 19-years-old and is described as being 6’2”, having a dark brown complexion and a heavy build.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact the police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-tips (8477) (New Providence) or 1-242-300-8476 (Family Islands).
Comments
DDK 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
When is enough enough? How absolutely awful. When will the word "curfew" surface?
Sickened 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
'Bigger' needs some bullet holes of his own.
DDK 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
If they let him walk around with "the bracelet", he will get them.
stoner 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
The Police has to control the crime in this beautiful city of Nassau New Providence. I have been supporting this City for years and highly recommended it. However, I am not so sure anymore with all the crime and killings going on in this Paradise. Bring back King Eric and his Knights or Ronnie Butler and his VIP" to solve the problems.Music is the food of life, play on. The young people have to understand , nothing comes from murder or injuring someone. They will be caught and imprisoned for a long time. I suggest, that before they pull that trigger, spend a weekend at Fox Hill Prison and see what it is like after you commit a crime.
I still play this music. LP's yes quite a few of the local artists.Going down Burma Road was on of my favourites.Shame and Scandal in the family was also a good one by King Eric.
John 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
Some asinine, imbecile was on a radio talk show saying how macabre or boring lives persons must have to be tracking the murder rate. But it is only by tracking the murder count can a society know whether is is making progress in its fight with murder or if the situation is getting worse. And as the murder count sits near or above 90, no one can have sympathy for someone who takes lives of individuals who are not even involved with a dispute he may have with someone they may be related to. Such a coward, heartless clown. Worse when an innocent child is also killed. Turn him in and let him face the music. These type of killers need no sympathy or mercy.
