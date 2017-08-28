Updated: Man Turns Himself In, Helping Police With Inquiries In Connection With Infant Shooting

5.25pm UPDATE: ANTHON DAVIS STEVENS voluntarily went to CDU this afternoon and is now helping police with their inquiries.

POLICE have launched an island-wide search for a man after a shooting that left an infant dead and a man and woman injured.

According to reports, around 3am, a man had just arrived home in Rupert Dean Lane when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun. The armed man forced hm inside the residence and fired several shots before fleeing on foot. An 18 month old boy was shot and died on the scene. The man and a woman in the home received gunshot injuries and were transported to hospital. They are listed in serious condition.

Police are seeking 19-year old Anthon Davis Stevens of Dumping Corner for questioning in connection with the shootings.

Stevens, AKA Bigga/Giant, is 19-years-old and is described as being 6’2”, having a dark brown complexion and a heavy build.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact the police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-tips (8477) (New Providence) or 1-242-300-8476 (Family Islands).