Search Continues For Missing Boy In Abaco

SEARCH and rescue teams in Abaco continued their search over the weekend for missing teenager Dillion Albury, who reportedly fell off a boat last Wednesday.

Up to press time, his body had not been found but friends fear the worst and expressed sympathies and condolences for the teen on Facebook over the weekend. The 15-year-old was in the Marsh Harbour point area near Pelican Shores in a 17-foot whaler, according to reports from residents.

The boat was later found with a broken steering wheel.