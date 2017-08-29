Chinese Scholarships For 14 Bahamians

By BETTY VEDRINE

Bahamas Information Services

FOURTEEN Bahamians were awarded scholarships to study in various provinces in China during a ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy on Friday.

The scholarships, which will become effective in the fall, enable the recipients to pursue higher education in a cross-section of disciplines.

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to The Bahamas Huang Qinguo said it was a great pleasure to be able to assist Bahamians in furthering their education.

"The Bahamas and China have enjoyed diplomatic relations for the past 20 years and this is one way that we show our support of that relationship," he said.

He encouraged the scholarship recipients to take advantage of the opportunity to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture in order to make a contribution to the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennen-Haylock was in attendance. She thanked the Chinese ambassador on behalf of the Bahamian people and said that the scholarships represented a "profound" opportunity for Bahamians.

"I am very happy to see that this is a good mix of men and women in this group of scholarship recipients," said Ms Brennen-Haylock.

She noted that the recipients join over 100 persons who have already received scholarships to study in China.