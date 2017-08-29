Suspect Faces Court Over Valentine's Day Stabbing

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was charged with the murder of an Eight Mile Rock woman who was found stabbed to death on Valentine's Day.

Dwayne Belizaire, of Seagrape, Eight Mile Rock, was arraigned in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate's Court on Monday before Magistrate Gwen Claude.

Belizaire is accused of murdering Margaret Smith, 49, of Seagrape, who was rushed to the Rand Memorial Hospital on February 14 with stab wounds to the body.

She later died of her injuries. Her death was the third murder for 2017 on Grand Bahama.

A large crowd gathered outside the courthouse on Monday around 10am. Sirens were heard as three white unmarked police vehicles arrived with the accused, who was under heavy police guard and wearing a bullet proof vest.

The small courtroom was filled with onlookers. The family of the deceased woman and relatives of the accused were both present. The arraignment was too much for a young lady, believed to be the mother of the accused's child, who left the courtroom in tears.

Belizaire stood up in the prisoner's dock as the murder charge was read. He was not represented by counsel and was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge, which is an indictable offence.

The police prosecutor indicated that the matter would proceed by voluntary bill of indictment.

The case was adjourned to November 15 for trial in the Supreme Court. Belizaire was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial.

In other court news, a 23-year-old Freeport man was charged in connection with multiple armed robberies in the Freeport Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Andy Taylor, also known as Andy Smith, of Gambier Drive, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in court one on four counts of armed robbery and one count of causing grievous harm.

Magistrate Ferguson adjourned the matter to Wednesday, August 30.