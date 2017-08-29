Two Accused Over Armed Robbery

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men in their early twenties were arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday on several charges ranging from armed robbery to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Braymond Jones, 21, of Big Pond, and Patrick Carey, 23, of Emerald Coast Subdivision, stood before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis faced with one count each of armed robbery, receiving, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Regarding the armed robbery charge, it is alleged that the two, on August 22, and armed with a handgun, robbed Kendrick Sweeting of approximately $9,000 cash. It is also alleged that on the same date, the two dishonestly received $8,521, the property of Mr Sweeting, knowing the same to have been obtained or appropriated by an offence.

Regarding the firearms charges, it is also alleged that both Jones and Carey were found in possession of a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with the serial number erased on August 23. It is also alleged that the pair were found in possession of five live rounds of .40 ammunition.

It is also alleged that the two, on August 22 were found with a quantity of marijuana with intent to supply.

Jones and Carey were not required to enter a plea for the first four charges. However, they both pleaded not guilty to the drug-related charge.

The matter was ultimately adjourned to November 14 and 15, at which time a voluntary bill of indictment will be served in connection with the first four charges.