Retirees Courted In Teacher Shortage

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
THE government has engaged a group of retired and soon to be retired educators, with the hope of contracting many of them to offset a potential shortage of about 100 teachers heading into the new academic year.
Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd said yesterday the government has had a “great degree of success” in its attempts to invite teachers approaching or those who have reached the retirement age to consider contracted stints after formally retiring and accepting their respective gratuity and pension benefits.
The South Beach MP was responding to concerns raised over a potential shortage of teachers as public schools are set to re-open for the 2017-2018 academic year next Monday.
While Mr Lloyd speculated the public school system could see a deficit of approximately 100 teachers, he said that number could increase based on the number of teachers who reach retirement age in the coming days.
Mr Lloyd said the common practice among educators is to formally announce their plans to either retire or stay on in the month of August.
“Well, we are continuing to address the teacher shortage issue,” Mr Lloyd said. “As you know, teaching as a profession is not one of the most attractive options for students coming out of high school or even college. That I expect will change.”
He continued: “For any number of reasons people don’t see it, though it is regarded as one of the more elegant and some describe it as the profession of professions which I absolutely agree, some don’t see it as one of their first two, three or fourth choices, not to mention the first choice. That, I hope again, will change because as you know, teaching, teachers, education is the bedrock of any society.
“What we hope to do and have done and I think to a great degree of success is to invite those teachers, those educators who are approaching or have reached the retirement age, to invite them to consider (putting off) retirement for a year or two or more, so that they would be able to assist us particularly in the primary area with the understanding that they would be allowed to officially retire, get their gratuity and their pension, but to be returned on contract.”
He added: “Many, I am grateful to say and I am happy to say, have accepted that particular provision. But, there is no question, we have to address this issue of perennial teacher shortage.”
Earlier this month, Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson insisted that the recent recruitment of Cuban teachers doesn’t satisfy the worrying shortage the country faces.
Mrs Wilson said she continues to be concerned about the potential shortage and how hiring and recruitment of new teachers is being outpaced by retirements.
Comments
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
There are many Bahamian college trained teachers who have been trained at COB and other institutions who have not been hired in the public service ......... either as P&P or on contracts ....... Why keep 30-40 year veterans on the payroll????? ........... This contradicts the FNM's hiring policy
ohdrap4 5 hours, 1 minute ago
better than hiring cubans, who must remit most of their salaries to the cuban govt.
also the retirees are cheaper in the long run because their pensions will not increase.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
This truly daft policy announced by Jeffrey Lloyd only serves to discourage young Bahamians from pursuing a career in teaching....there's no shortage, give others a chance. Besides, most of the very aged teachers he's talking about haven't exactly produced stellar results in terms of the average calibre of D- student graduating from high school over the past two plus decades. Minnis should make Lloyd his press secretary and dump the existing one who is doing a terrible job. We need a strong, wise, astute and capable Minister of Education to handle the problems of that enormous Ministry....Lloyd will never fit that bill nor can he ever rise to the occasion. We all have our limitations and it is up to Minnis to exercise good judgement in recognizing that fact and, where necessary, re-shuffle the deck before its too late!
OMG 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Our good old Deputy Director specifically recruited Cuban teachers even when it wasn't their subject speciality and local experienced teschers were retired.and willing. Not only do Cubans not integrate they also simply come for the money. And their exam results are often very poor.
TalRussell 4 hours, 33 minutes ago
Comrades! No muss, no fuss about it. The red shirts crown ministers, have developed a love affair with all PLP policies and expenditures they campaigned against up to May 10,2017.... all left is to dye their red t-shirts - PLP yellow, and invite V. Alfred and the former AG Allyson Maynard Gibson QC to join red cabinet? { Why bother making stuff up? }.
DEDDIE 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
The Bahamas don't have an unemployment problem but a lack of skill/educated work force.
TalRussell 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Amen Deddie. The Bahamaland should and can within the next 5-10 years be working towards 'guaranteeing every citizen a Minimum Yearly Income of $25,000, BahamaCARE, Old Age Pensions of $2,000 monthly and Death Benefits of $5,000 ' - not running with beggars cup in hand to world money lenders. None this is possible, unless our government gets on with the business of deporting those done here and keeping new illegal immigrants outside our country's borders. The Sovereignty of the Bahamaland, must be protected at all costs.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
There are large numbers of Bahamians who have a first degree but have no job ........ just give them the right incentive and let them join the teaching service on 5 year contracts with a plan to become teacher certified within that time frame ........ and create a PD plan available outside of University of The Bahamas BEd programme to allow these degreed persons to be certified in their schools through an online system with proper mentoring ..... but NO to old retirees!!!!!!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Excellent suggestions. Hopefully the decision-makers read what you've posted here.
