Bishop Condemns 'Raging Crime Level'

PRESIDENT of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Delton Fernander yesterday urged the government to develop short-term and long-term measures to reduce crime days after “the violent slaughter of an innocent child” rocked the nation.

In a press statement, Bishop Fernander also noted the armed robbery of a church and the family of Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd are among numerous “unconscionable acts” that have occurred in the past few weeks in the capital.

He said the country can “ill afford to lose more of its citizens, especially young men, to death, criminality or prison.”

“On behalf of the Bahamas Christian Council, I condemn these acts of violence and call on the perpetrators of such acts to cease and think before ruining their lives and the lives of others,” the bishop’s statement said.

“The government’s mission to uproot corruption is a prerequisite for growth, peace and prosperity. The raging levels of crime, the increasing numbers of murders, our embattled economy, the weakness of our education system, social ills and the increasing and deepening levels of emotional pain must be reversed. We are a resilient people. We can successfully tackle the issue of crime and criminality. The barriers of denomination, political persuasion and the growth of selfishness that is undermining the strength of the otherwise generous business and professional communities can only be stamped out by love, unity, the restoration of our moral values, and a vision and comprehensive plan to economically empower the people of the Bahamas.”

Bishop Fernander said as a nation, the country must recognise that crime is not solely the responsibility of the government.

“Over the years successive governments have instituted programmes yet somehow after decades we are still saddled with the issue of crime,” the statement said.

“The government along with civil society, the church and the citizens of this nation must resolve to ensure that those who would commit such acts and try to hold our nation hostage with fear understand that we have no tolerance for crime, period. We must develop short and long-term measures to bring crime to an irreducible level, fully restore law and order to our country and allow citizens to live freely without the fear of violent crime.

“Our country can ill afford to lose more of its citizens, especially young men, to death, criminality or prison. We need all hands on deck to further the positive development of the Bahamas.”

On Monday, eight-month-old Shelton Delano Tinker died after he was shot in his home in what police believe was an act of retaliation toward the toddler’s father.

The boy’s mother and father were also shot during the incident. The mother has since been released from hospital The Tribune understands, but the father is still listed in serious condition.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis met with the attorney general and Royal Bahamas Police Force officials to reinforce the government’s “zero tolerance” approach to crime, stressing his commitment to provide the support police need to fight the problem.