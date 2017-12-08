Bahamas Links With Tajikistan

ON December 5, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Republic of Tajikistan formalised diplomatic relations through the execution of a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The joint communique was signed on behalf of the government of the Bahamas by Sheila Carey, ambassador and permanent representative of the Bahamas to the United Nations, and by Mahamadamin Mahmadaminov, envoy and permanent representative of Tajikistan to the United Nations on behalf of the government of Tajikistan.

The signing ceremony took place at the Permanent Mission of the Bahamas to the United Nations.

Pictured are Ms Carey, (right) and Mr Mahmadaminov, (left) during the signing ceremony.