Best-Of-The-Best: Pm Thunderbird Finishes 3rd, 4th

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Despite all of the controversy surrounding its transformation from the banned Tanqueray, the PM Thunderbird got off the starting line and finished fourth and third respectively in the first two races of the Best-of-the-Best Regatta.

The PM Thunderbird, now owned by Rev Dr Philip McPhee, lined up with three other A class boats yesterday in Montagu Bay after the other boats staged a protest and opted not to compete. The back-to-back races saw the Running Tide, skippered by Mark Knowles from Salt Point, Long Island, seal the pair of victories over the New Legend out of Mangrove Cay, Long Island.

However, after placing third ahead of the PM Thunderbird in the first race, the Good News had to settle for the fourth spot in the final race.

And in another show of Long Island dominance, Xena, skippered by David Knowles, pulled off the first victory in the C class. It Ain’t Right was second, the Fugitive third, Termite fourth, New Slaughter fifth, Legal Weapon sixth, Beerly Legal seventh, Sacrifice eight, Whitty K ninth and Smashia 10th.

The regatta, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, had intended to sail one A, B and C class race.

But after getting off to a late start with the C class, commodore Chester Fox and the rest of the racing committee made the decision to stage the A class races back-to-back to get in three races before dark.

However, the focus of attention was the PM Thunderbird and who would line up or not in the A class.

“I’m really excited because we got to sail,” said Rev McPhee.

“A lot of people felt she should not have sailed, but we proved that she should. She met all of the requirements as a boat owned by a Bahamian, built by a Bahamian and sailed by Bahamians, so there is no reason why she should not have been allowed to sail.”

The PM Thunderbird is a remodelled Tanqueray which was banned more than 30 years ago because it was considered a boat that was built in the United States. However, Dr McPhee said he has all the documents to prove that it is a legitimate Bahamian boat and he was very proud of the way in which Marty Fox and the crew performed on day one of the regatta.

“We had some problems at the start of the first race, but we were able to rectify them and was able to improve in the second race,” Dr McPhee said. “We are looking forward to competing over the next three days and I can guarantee you that if she doesn’t win it on Sunday, she will come in second.”

One more race will take place in the A class because of the two races held yesterday. But because of the fact that only four boats are entered, they will all get to compete in the final on Sunday.

Today, the second C class and the first two B class races are on the schedule. The preliminaries of the regatta will be concluded on Saturday to determine who will compete in the final on Sunday.

While there were a lot of controversy surrounding the participation of the PM Thunderbird, Minister of Agriculture Rendward Wells said they have four A class boats competing, so at the end of the day, they will be able to determine first, second and third.

“I think all of fears of persons talking about how fast the Thunderbird was and what it was going to do, from what we have seen, she got to sail and that is the most important thing,” he stressed.

“I looked at the rules and the eligibility for sailing and the OPM Thunderbird fell into those eligibilities, so I made a decision to allow the PM Thunderbird to sail in the Best of the Best Regatta. I didn’t make any decisions beyond the Best of the Best because the National Family Island Regatta rules is what governs the other regattas, so under those rules, she will not be eligible to sail.”

Wells further it a bit further and stated that he was extremely disappointed that the other boats took the stance not to sail against the PM Thunderbird.

“I’m a politician too, so I understand that people have to take the kind of stance they take because of a principled decision,” he stated. “If it is principled decision and not a personal one, I can understand it.

“I agreed with their principled decision, but the Best of the Best is turning out to be a dandy and it will be the regatta extravaganza that we intended it to be even without all of the A class boats competing.”

Over the next three days, Wells is encouraging the Bahamian people to come out and support the event, especially the cultural aspect in the night where all of the local entertainers will be paying their tribute to the late legendary Ronnie Butler.

The Best of the Best Regatta is being held in conjunction with the Star Sailors League Finals that is being staged further on the eastern end of Montagu Bay.