Collie And Golden Eagles Win Ncaa Soccer Title

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ISIAH Collie completed his senior year for the Golden Eagles as the University of Charleston took home its first NCAA Division II title on Saturday afternoon.

Collie, a 5-feet-11, 170-pound defender, helped the Golden Eagles pull off a 3-1 decision in penalty kicks to win the 2017 title in men's soccer over Lynn University in Kansas City.

It was the first time that a Bahamian was a part of a division II championship title, but Collie joins veteran goalkeeper Harvey Mullings, who played on a junior college national championship team for Mercer County in New Jersey.

In the UC-Lynn game, the two teams played to a 0-0 draw after 110 minutes to send the game into penalties.

After the teams traded makes in the first round, UC keeper Paulo Pita came up with a save to start the second round. Robin Lapert stepped to the spot and converted his attempt, and Pita made another save to start the third round.

Patrick Guier then converted his attempt forcing Lynn into a must-make situation to start the fourth round. Pita made the save again which started the celebration in the corner for the University of Charleston.

Charleston had an edge in shots (12-6) but both teams had similar scoring opportunities as the Fighting Knights had three shots on frame and the Golden Eagles had four. UC had the only corner kicks in the game (2-0), and Lynn was called for 21 fouls in the game compared to just 13.

Collie, nor head coach Dan Stratford were unavailable for comments, but Lionel Haven, a UC graduate, said he was very proud of the accomplishment of the Nassau native and his alma mater.

"We got into the conference playoffs, but never near what Isiah and this team did," said Haven, who was enrolled at UC from 1985-89. "This is the first time that the school has ever won the national title. We've been in the final four for the last four years. This is the fourth year and the third time that they have been in the final, but the first time that they won the title."

Although he coached Collie during his playing days in the Bahamas Football Association under the Cavalier Football Club, Haven said he won't take any credit in getting him into UC, although he had some influence in his two daughters, Lauren, who graduated last May and Lian is in her sophomore year, both on soccer scholarships.

"I do know the coach, but I won't take credit for Isiah," Haven stressed. "He worked that from his end. But I got to see him play while he was there last year. Every time I go there to see my daughters play, I always try to squeeze in a men's game."

While he wasn't there in person, Haven said he was glued to his phone as he watched it on livestream.

"I saw them come so close to winning it in regulation. They pretty much dominated the game, but couldn't score," he reflected. "Then I watched the penalty shootout.

"I think after the goalkeeper made the second save, I knew they were in. But that was a level of excitement that caused me to make a lot of noise in my house. They were number one all year and they have been knocking on the door and now they have finally gotten through."