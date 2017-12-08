First Wahoo Meat Mayhem Fishing Tournament Was A Huge Success

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE first Wahoo Meat Mayhem Fishing Tournament in Bimini was a huge success attracting boaters from the United States, the Bahamas, and far as Germany competing for over $100,000 in cash prizes.

The tournament was held at Resorts World Bimini November 16-18. The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and Captain Jimmy Wickett, president of Meat Mayhem Tournaments, were the co-organisers of the event.

Tournament winner was Warpath, a six-team crew of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that reeled in a wahoo catch of 207.4 pounds, winning $90,390.

Stake Out was second with a catch of 170.8 pounds taking $19,111. The crew also hauled in a 139-pound yellow fin tuna, but the weight was not included as part of its winning.

Taking third and fourth place were O-Sea-D with a wahoo catch of 162.2 pounds for $8,010, and Bad Habit with a catch of 154.6 pounds for some $6,690.

More than $141,000 was awarded at the tournament. Boaters from across the USA, including Florida, Alabama, Texas, South Carolina, and Maryland, as well as Grand Bahama Island, and as far as Germany participated, each paying a registration fee of $3,000.

The boats were inspected daily beginning at 4am to ensure no fish, fishing apparatus or crew in excess of six were on board before departing to fish in the no boundaries Bimini area. Boats had to return and weigh in their catch before 5pm each day.

There was a maximum catch allowed of five wahoo per day, each weighing a minimum of 20 pounds, using only wire, rod or steel. The boat with the greatest aggregated weight over the two-day, fishing period was declared the winner.

Steve Howe, owner of Warpath, and its first mate and sole crewmember Rachel Alexander who advised the winning boat where to drop its anchor to fish, are looking forward to next year's tournament.

"(We) look forward to returning to Bimini in February to defend their tournament title, relive the fun and enjoy the food, culture and warm hospitality of the Bahamian people," Alexander said.

Captain Jimmy said: "The success of this event was accomplished through the great partnership and synergy of the sponsors, anglers and people of The Bahamas."

"We are thrilled with its success and that Resorts World Bimini has already agreed to guarantee a cash prize of $40,000 for the second Bimini Wahoo Mayhem, which will take place, during super bowl weekend, February 1-4, 2018," he said.

According to tourism officials, Bimini World Resort was completely sold out during the period of the event. Boaters brought numerous family and friends along as well as others who flew in for the event. The tournament brought much needed revenue and economy boost to the island, especially during the traditionally slow period.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation (MOTA) played a significant role in the event, which was regulated by the Bahamas Department of Fisheries. Other event sponsors were Hydra Sports Custom Boats, Resorts World Bimini, EG Vodka, Sands Beer, Fathom Lures, Engel Coolers, Livewire Tackle, Casa Offshore and Roofs Fishing Charts.

Donna Mackey, Sr Sales Manager, MOTA Plantation office, said that it was imperative that guests, not only enjoyed Bimini's pristine beauty and fishing in crystal clear waters, but also experienced the true and real authentic cuisine, flavour and culture of The Bahamas. "Our famed entertainer "Stevie S" and the Bimini Boys provided live Bahamian music during the awards gala as Genesis, regaled in all its splendor and vibrant costumes, bought the house down, with their pulsating Junkanoo rush out performance, to climax this exciting event," she said. "The MOTA could not be more pleased with the success of this event," said Jennifer Gardiner-Bannister, Area Manager for the MOTA-Plantation office.