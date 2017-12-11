Pro Basketball Player Miller Off To Impressive Start In Norway

TAVARIO Miller’s transition to professional basketball is off to an impressive start with a new destination in Norway.

After leaving Aguilas UNES in Venezuela, Miller has made an immediate impact in the last five games since he joined Fyllingen BBK of the BLNO.

BLNO is Norway’s premiere league, which was established in 2000 and features 11 teams.

Miller is averaging 20.2 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and Fyllingen has been 3-2 with him in the lineup. He has posted four double-doubles and two consecutive “20-point, 20-rebound” games.

He made his debut with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-70 win over Gimie BBK, followed by a season-high 29 points and 16 rebounds in a 98-90 loss to Kongsberg and 17 points and eight rebounds in an 89-88 loss to Asker Aliens. The last two games have been standout performances with 21 points and 20 rebounds in a 98-79 win over Froya Basket and Saturday’s 22 points and 23 rebounds in a 101-72 win over Nidaros Jets.

Miller concluded his collegiate career with the Texas A & M Aggies last fall. He saw action in all 31 games as a senior, drawing two starts while averaging 10.4 minutes per contest and averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Miller played in 36 games as a junior, averaging 10.8 minutes, 3.7 points and 2.1 points per game. He made his first career start against Missouri, played a season-high 21 minutes and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds against the Tigers. His junior season was highlighted by the opportunity to play at home in the Battle 4 Atlantis and an appearance in the NCAA tournament. In the opening round, the Aggies defeated the Green Bay Phoenix 92-65. Miller finished with four points and five rebounds. They were eventually eliminated in the Sweet 16 by Buddy Hield and the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies then advanced to the Sweet 16 with one of the greatest comeback efforts in NCAA tournament history when they were nearly the second casualty of the 11th ranked Northern Iowa Panthers before they rallied to pull off a 92-88 win in double overtime. The Aggies overcame a seemingly insurmountable 10-point deficit with 30 seconds left to play in regulation, but battled back to force overtime. Miller finished with two rebounds and one steal.

In his freshman year, he averaged 1.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in just under 10 minutes per game and as a sophomore went up to 2.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his second season.

Originally from North Long Island, Miller graduated from the Phyllis Wheatley High School in Houston, Texas.

ESPN Recruiting ranked Miller as the 43rd power forward in the class of 2013, 18th overall in the state of Texas.