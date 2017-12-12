The Press Box: Lighten Up On Lonzo Ball

By Inigo 'Naughty' Zenicazelaya

IF you follow the social media or turn on your TV or radio, the talking heads are trying sell, Lakers rookie PG Lonzo Ball is a bust and the Los Angeles Lakers made the wrong pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

SLOW YOUR ROLL

It’s obviously way too early to know whether or not that’s the case, but it hasn’t stopped sports media outlets from jumping to conclusions or throwing out convenient stats, regarding Ball is shooting the worst percentage (29.2 per cent) of any player attempting more than 10 shots per game. The humble, and obviously thick-skinned Ball, recently told reporters he’s more than aware of the scrutiny he’s under, and why there is so much attention on him.

“I don’t really care, to be honest. I know I got to just keep shooting and improve it every game,” Ball told reporters.

“It’s amplified because it’s the NBA. UCLA was UCLA, but it’s global now, so there are a lot more eyes.”

‌The criticism Ball is receiving is also amplified because of how much more poorly he’s shooting than he did during his lone season in college, where he shot 55.1 per cent overall and 41.2 per cent on threes.

Here’s Lakers’ coach Luke Walton’s take on it. “He’s an incredible player and he’s 20 years old. He almost had a triple-double tonight, but anytime you turn on any sports show all they talk about is his shot. He’s already playing for the Lakers so he’s already got a lot more pressure on him than I think anyone has in a long time that’s come out from college.”

Walton also explained why he’s not worried about Ball’s controversial jumper.

“He just makes our team so much better when he’s on the floor, even when that shot is not going in.

The way he can push the ball, the way he can make plays on the defensive end, the way he rebounds from the guard position is incredible.”

“So is it extra pressure? 100 per cent. But he’s a rookie that gets dissected by everybody. That is what it is, it’s not going to change, we’re just going to keep working with him to make plays and get better and he will. I’m excited to be a part of that and have him as a part of our group.” Walton added.

SMOKE &

MIRRORS?

The reality so far this season, despite Walton’s assertion, is that the Lakers have not been better while Ball is on the floor.

The Lakers’ offensive and defensive efficiency have been worse during Ball’s minutes, and the team has been better when Ball sits (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per 100 possessions with Ball on the bench) according to NBA.com.

Playing the blame game with Ball for all of the Lakers shortcomings is not fair or sensible either.

The 19-year-old rookie has clearly shown his upside and vast potential during his time on the floor, contributing to a Lakers team that has been far better than most expected. (Becoming the youngest player in the history of the NBA, to record a triple double I might add.)

STRIKING

SIMILARITIES

This kind of stuff happens with rookie point guards especially.

The Sacramento Kings are worse with De’Aaron Fox on the floor, as are the Philadelphia 76ers when Markelle Fultz is playing.

So what makes Lonzo any different from his highly touted counterparts?

What I do find comical and highly ironic is that Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd judged Ball way too early during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.”

Saying comparisons to Ball and him was “a stretch” despite the fact, that the two basically did the same things during the first handful of games of their careers. Almost identical!

LEAVE LONZO BE

So again, lighten up on Lonzo, he’s far from being a ‘bust’ this soon.

He’s got a tremendous upside and potential, with a very high ceiling.

Let it play out, I think it will be very interesting and rewarding, for both Laker Nation and Lonzo, in the long run.

Now if you want to go in, on his incredibly pompous, crass father LaVar?

Join the line, let’s go!

