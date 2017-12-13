Finally, Post Office Has Working Ac

By Morgan Adderley

THE air-conditioning unit at the General Post Office has finally been replaced, Minister of Transport and Local Government Frankie Campbell confirmed yesterday.

Speaking to reporters outside of Cabinet, Mr Campbell said: “I want to inform the public that as of yesterday, the air-condition unit that was the major issue, has been replaced. The building is cooling. Of course, there (are) still (tests) being done to ensure that all the kinks are worked out, but I’m informed that the building is cooling.

“I’m also reliably informed that a scope of works has been given to address the other minor concerns that (the employees) have. I want the Bahamian people and the persons in the post office to be aware that we’re doing everything in our power to bring the conditions up to at least that minimum standard that will allow for the employees to be able to return to normal working hours early next week.

“Mould remediation, general cleaning, removal of carpeting and replacing them with tiles, we have the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) on tap to assist with the cleaning and to assist with rodents, et cetera.”

The long-standing conditions of the General Post Office resulted in employees working half days earlier this year. Several weeks ago, the workers took their frustration to the streets, refusing to go inside the building and protesting outside of Parliament.

However, of the employees’ protest, Mr Campbell said: “It’s unfortunate that the frustration level got to the point that they didn’t wait another week or two. (Because) all those things were already in progress. If you appreciate that just to get the air-condition unit here, that took about two months. And it’s here and it’s installed. So obviously that wasn’t something that was initiated as a result of the walk out. But I understand that they have to do what they do and I appreciate them all the more for it.”

He continued: “So I just want to thank the employees of the post office for their patience, for their commitment to service. And say to them that we’ll continue to work to find for them a permanent location.”

When asked by reporters about the cost to get the building up to standard, Mr Campbell said the unit itself cost about $720,000 or $750,000.

“I can’t speak about the labour component, and then there’s other mould remediation being done, the carpet is being changed to tiling, and so it’s a few dollars,” he added.

“But it’s no comparison to the value of the people that are there. So I don’t want to focus on the dollar value, only what it is being done.“

Mr Campbell also addressed concerns surrounding the mailboat sector, which delivers freight and goods to the Family Islands.

He said: “I’ve had some discussions with mailboat operators, I have them doing my visits to the Family Islands, as the minister of local government.

“I’ve promised persons especially in Mayaguana, a Charlton lady, that her ham and turkey will be on time for Christmas. The mailboat operators have given me the indication that they will cause that promise to be delivered.

“I just want to warn all Family Islanders that the mailboat operators will take the week between Christmas and New Year’s off. So they must order their groceries from the wholesalers early, have them to the mailboats early, so that everything can be on time.”

When asked where the General Post Office will eventually be moved, Mr Campbell said” “I can assure you that the General Post Office will be within the 21x7 (miles) of New Providence.”

In November, nearly 100 employees at the “rat and mould” infested General Post Office demonstrated, demanding the government make the building inhabitable or move them out completely. Demonstrations also took place outside of Parliament.

In October, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce CEO Edison Sumner said reduced operations at the General Post Office are negatively affecting businesses, adding the chamber sees “no end in sight” to the problem.

The Christie administration, through a public private partnership, gave the green light to a project to relocate the General Post Office to the Independence Drive Shopping Centre off Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

However, the Minnis administration halted that project, expressing concerns it was approved without due diligence.