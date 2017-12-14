Let's Pave The Roads In 2018

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I LIVE on New Providence. It is unpleasant to drive on most of our roads.

Some have potholes. Repair crews previously patched some up after digging. The patchwork was poor and the roads are uneven and bumpy. Some roads have not been paved in such a long time that the surfacing has mostly worn away.

I know these are hard times for the country, but we need to do something about these roads.

When driving at any moment you could end up in a hole. These drops damage your shocks, suspension and tyres. When this damage happens the government doesn’t fix your car. You are stuck with the bill.

We can do better. The bad roads are dangerous. It would be a dream for we the residents of New Providence could see some major road paving in 2018.

We know the government can’t afford to pave the whole island. Just start with the worst areas. Start with the roads that are disintegrating. Then do some more the next year, the year after that and keep going annually. By the end of your five-year term New Providence should be in better shape.

Just a thought.

MARTHA S GREENE

Nassau,

December 12, 2017.