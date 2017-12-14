Man Gunned Down Outside His Business

By Sancheska Dorsett

A 41-year-old man became the country’s latest murder victim after he was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning outside his business.

The shooting took place shortly after 2am off East Street and brought the country’s murder count to 121 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police said they received a call that several gunshots were discharged in the area of Saxon Way and McCullough Corner.

When officers arrived on the scene, in the area of Central Food Store, they discovered the body of a male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

According to reports, the victim was shot multiple times while at the rear of his establishment, Air Brush City, and ran to the area of the food store where he collapsed and died.

The Tribune understands the man was shot three times, once to the back of the head, and twice in the back.

Police have not identified the victim but The Tribune understands he is Deon McHardy. The murder came three days after a man was shot and killed while working at a construction site on Shirley Street on Sunday. Two other men were shot during that incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police were alerted to the crime scene after two of the victims ran through Fowler Street after being attacked by two men. Police have no one in custody.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.

Last week, after a lull in murders, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean attributed the recent downward trend in crime to the “grace of God” and the new crime-fighting initiatives of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis have both recently said overall crime is trending down. Despite frequent police reports of shootings and armed robberies, only one homicide was recorded in November – an anomaly this year.

Murders are up overall roughly by 16 percent, according to The Tribune’s records. Up to press time, there were 121 murders so far this year compared with 104 as of December 12, 2016.