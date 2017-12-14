Two Accused Over Forbes Murder

By Nico Scavella

TWO men were arraigned in Magistrates Court yesterday over allegations they murdered another man in the Farrington Road area last week.

Both Jamaal McSweeney, 32, and Jamaric Brown, 31, of Dorsett Alley, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt in connection with the December 11 incident.

It is alleged on the day in question the two killed Javen Forbes.

The two men were not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to February 21, 2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.