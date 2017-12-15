Mitchell Defends His Right To Talk About Campbell's Heritage

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell maintains he is in his right to critique the actions of Transport Minister Frankie Campbell, contending public officials are "subject to fair comment".
Mr Mitchell, in a statement released late Wednesday, warned politicians "uninitiated in the business of ministerial office and political life" that despite their personal feelings and fears, criticism is and has always been "an unavoidable "occupational hazard".
Earlier this week Mr Mitchell suggested Mr Campbell's position within the Minnis administration caused many to view the government as soft on immigration, due to the fact Mr Campbell's mother came to the country from Haiti as an illegal immigrant.
Those comments came in the same week a Haitian sloop landed in western New Providence with dozens of illegal immigrants on board.
Mr Campbell and Attorney General Carl Bethel criticised Mr Mitchell for the remarks.
Mr Campbell said illegal immigrants have come to The Bahamas' shores for decades and his position in the Cabinet has done nothing to with it.
Firing back Wednesday, the former Fox Hill MP said the principles have already been established, telling those criticising him that once elected, "Your life, both personal and public, becomes the cannon fodder for newspapers and other assorted rascals who wish to create mischief."
Mr Mitchell continued: "You can protect your own privacy by refraining from volunteering personal information which is otherwise not of interest to the public if you do not wish that information to become the subject of public scrutiny and comment."
Clarifying his initial comments, Mr Mitchell claimed he was only responding to questions by the press on why the government's policy on immigration is perceived the way it is.
"My answer was based on information in the public domain volunteered by the minister," Mr Mitchell said. "The circumstances of how he came to be Bahamian and the fact that he took the prime minister to a church to talk about immigration and acted as the translator for the prime minister."
He added: "I deduced from those public facts - and so did most other Bahamians - that the FNM was perceived to be softer on Immigration and they went to spread that message to the immigrant community; that implicit in their personal outreach and his personal example was that the FNM would be soft on immigration and people in that community would perceive him to be a liaison to the government on their behalf."
Mr Mitchell concluded that from a legal standpoint, his words would be considered "a fair comment" and that all public officials are subject to it.
"The PLPs policies on immigration were fair and strict and designed to protect the country. We stand by that," Mr Mitchell added.
"Do not personalise your response to me but rather abstract this lesson from what I said, one which all of your like-minded hypersensitive young politicians in the FNM would do well to follow: if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen."
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
The Haitian Communities are always sending veil threats to PM Minnis. The Haitian woman said they put him there and Lobby George seems to be telling him to watch himself.
There is no respect for PM Minnis deadline. Instead of persons leaving they are coming by the boat loads. they are not just coming, they are finding comfort some place. and with some people.
TalRussell 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
Comrades, somewhere between Frankie's mother coming to the country from Haiti as an illegal immigrant - and the super job she did in raising her son Frankie - we all need opt for showing something we all tend forget when we get much too caught up in our party politics.... and that my Comrades, is compassion.
Freddy, I know the good person you are and you can do better 'petty' than this.... knowing as a first generation Bahamalander - Frankie, him did much better than just good.
DEDDIE 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Fred Mitchell had a brilliant plan to become PM but it all fell apart during this election. Fred Mitchell made it a point from the 1970's to foster relationships with PLP voting delegates. He attended funerals, events and made it a point to take them out for lunch during island visits. He was convince if given the opportunity he would be able to fight off any of his comrades in a straight up fight. He figured that his tough stance on immigration would have endeared to the populace. Everything fell apart after he was kick out of the HOA even though he was a good MP.
rawbahamian 10 minutes ago
Why is it that the Former Minister of Flying always sees fit and seems to think he is qualified to speak on what he perceives are government faults but was devastatingly quiet when the P.L.P. was in power ? Oops, my bad, he off somewhere else in the world with his entourage cluesly extolling the virtues of home !
