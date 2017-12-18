How Did The Sloop Get Past?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

RBDF .... Haitian sloops ability to get through from Haiti to downtown Nassau or RBDF Coral Harbour.

Whether or not RBDF are patrolling the west side of New Providence really is immaterial as the wind powered sailing sloop had by then, approaching Coral harbour or Clifton, avoided being sighted the whole length of The Bahamas, well virtually. In flying time, some two plus hours.

Just how is the question. A sloop with bright red sails - and sloop sails are not small - not seen by a member of the general public let alone a RBDF Patrol boat or aircraft is the issue.

Was there no RBDF patrol craft west of Inagua and Cay Sal or along the east coast of Andros and the approaches to New Providence for probably a period of four to five days as the sloop was sailing by?

I agree with the Commodore, did the public or marines assist? This is serious and here an investigation has to be undertaken and rules established if Marines are texting or messaging traffickers the operational patrols of the RBDF.

An immediate precaution should be that on base and on patrol no RBDF Officer, marine may carry a cellphone ... leave cells at the Guard gate.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

December 13, 2017.