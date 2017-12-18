Missing The Basics

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Re: Ashore – And More Heading This Way.

The Tribune, December 12, 2017.

LET’S see now - a slowly moving wooden sailboat, cleverly disguised to look exactly like a derelict Haitian sloop loaded with illegal immigrants, painted bright blue and sporting patched, white, orange and red sails, was able to meander undetected over hundreds of miles through this country for several days.

It then successfully landed its human cargo very near to the RBDF base on New Providence - the second such known incident within the last few weeks!

The invading illegal immigrants are clearly very familiar with the weaknesses of our border protection capabilities, which they seem to penetrate with alarming ease and increasing boldness. Perhaps some detainees could be persuaded to kindly teach our Immigration Dept, RBPF & RBDF a few basic lessons in evasion tactics, navigation & seamanship. This should include actually going out to sea on effective patrols, and of course, this could be with the ‘assistance’ of the USCG.



KEN W KNOWLES, MD

Nassau,

December 14, 2017.