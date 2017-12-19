Man Still Missing After Plane Crash

A 57-year-old American man is still missing at sea following a plane crash off West End, Grand Bahama, last Thursday. His 60-year-old wife was rescued and taken to hospital.

According to reports, the couple left Gainesville, Florida, on board a Cessna 210 airplane headed to North Eleuthera when it encountered mechanical problems and was forced to make an emergency landing in the water, northwest of Freeport.

Bahamian and US authorities were alerted about the crash around 11.42am, some eight miles off West End. The woman was rescued by a seaplane and flown by US Coast Guard helicopter to Freeport where she was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the couple’s names.