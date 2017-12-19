Teenager Accused Of Fox Hill Killing

By NICO SCAVELLA

A 19-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court over allegations he murdered another man in the Fox Hill area just over two months ago.

Travis Lockhart, of Yellow Elder Gardens, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt faced with one count of murder in connection with the October 12 killing of Anthony Anton McKenzie, aka “Lugger”.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 1pm on the day in question, McKenzie was standing in front of his residence with two other people when a white vehicle pulled up.

Two people came out of the car armed with firearms and shot at the three men as McKenzie ran off only to be chased by the gunmen and fatally shot.

The vehicle left the scene. However, police said not too long after the incident, officers were able to recover the suspected vehicle in the Nassau Village area.

Lockhart was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to February 23, 2018 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Before the close of his arraignment however, Lockhart informed the chief magistrate he was wearing an ankle monitoring device, and the device should show his whereabouts on the date and time the murder for which he was charged occurred.

The chief magistrate noted his submissions before concluding the arraignment.