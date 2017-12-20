Bahamas 'Too Eager To Be Led To Slaughter'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas is “too eagerly being led to the slaughter” over the introduction of corporate income tax, a former finance minister blasted yesterday.

James Smith, also a former Central Bank governor, told Tribune Business that the Government was “kowtowing” to the European Union (EU) and Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) without fully understanding the potential consequences.

The now-CFAL chairman warned that the Bahamas would be “shooting ourselves in the foot” by implementing a corporate income tax because this would undermine its foreign direct investment competitiveness.

He added that the EU and OECD pressure driving this nation to adopt a corporate income tax, and avoid the latter’s ‘blacklist’, was occurring at a time when most countries - including the US - were either moving away from - or reducing - this type of taxation.

Arguing that the duo were seeking to erode Bahamian sovereignty, and this nation’s ability to determine the tax structure that best suits its interest, Mr Smith said adopting a corporate income tax would effectively force this nation to ‘go back on its word’ to investors already here.

“The Bahamas is too eager, and not just the Bahamas but other countries, which were never at the table to begin with and never invited to provide their recommendations,” said the finance minister in the 2002-2007 Christie administration. “They’re simply going along with being led to the slaughter.... It’s extra-territorial imposition from the outside, and a modern form of colonialism. The Government is kowtowing to it without looking at it properly and fully understanding it.

“We shouldn’t implement a corporate income tax because others say it’s the thing to do. We started off without a corporate income tax, and did quite well. I’m bewildered at how eagerly we’re bending over. They’re [the OECD and EU] looking after their interests, but no one is looking after our own.”

The Government has hailed last week’s signing of three commitments towards meeting the OECD’s automatic tax information exchange, tax transparency and anti-tax evasion/avoidance drive, stating it “will no longer be playing catch up” in complying with international regulatory initiatives.

K P Turnquest, the Deputy Prime Minister, was even quoted by a government press release as saying the Bahamas planned to become the “standard setter” in this area among international financial centres (IFCs).

However, Mr Smith’s comments reflect the significant unease among many Bahamians about how this nation is being forced to adopt changes that not only threaten to erode its sovereignty but could result in the complete overhaul of its economic and taxation structure. This is because the Bahamas is now effectively ‘sandwiched’ between the crosshairs of the EU’s ‘blacklisting’ offensive coupled with the OECD’s Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) initiative.

The Bahamas last week signalled its commitment to meet the ‘minimum standards’ of the BEPS inclusive framework, which requires this nation to adopt four of 15 ‘actions’ designed to prevent multinational companies legally avoiding their tax obligations.

One of these ‘actions’ the Bahamas has agreed to comply with is the prevention of so-called ‘harmful tax practices’. However, the absence of a Bahamian corporate income tax regime presents a major obstacle to achieving this, as the OECD considers a rate of between 0-10 per cent a ‘harmful tax practice’.

Compliance with BEPS, and the adoption of ‘fair taxation’ methods, are two of the three criteria being employed by the EU in determining which nations to ‘blacklist’, meaning that the Bahamas is effectively caught between it and the OECD.

The Prime Minister last week said the EU’s Code of Conduct group had already written to the Government expressing concern over the Bahamas’ lack of corporate income tax - a clear sign that this nation is being pushed to adopt such a levy.

Mr Smith yesterday argued that countries should be free to adopt the taxation structures that best meet their fiscal, social and welfare needs, not be bullied by the OECD into “a one-size fits all that doesn’t make sense”.

He added: “They gave us no choice to mitigate, to adjust our taxation system to our circumstances. It seems to me that the whole idea of taxation coming from various sources is to pay for expenditures incurred by the state. You don’t start by telling me: ‘Use this form of imposed taxation on companies’.”

With financial services business already “going back to developed countries” as a result of the OECD and EU efforts, Mr Smith said the Bahamas would have been better advised to form a group with fellow IFCs and negotiate in their collective interest with the two bodies.

He argued that nations were moving away from taxing investment and income, as highlighted by the US Congress’s ongoing efforts to cut corporate income tax rates from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, just as the Bahamas was being forced to introduce such a levy.

Mr Smith also warned that introducing a corporate income tax would undermine the Bahamas’ attraction to foreign direct investment (FDI), and effectively betray a promise made to investors already here that they would be safe from such a levy under the protection of this nation’s laws.

“The Bahamas, like in other developing countries, doesn’t have a convertible currency and depends on foreign direct investment (FDI),” he told Tribune Business. “Now you’re telling me to tax such investment by having a corporate income tax.

“You’re shooting yourself in the foot. We’re competing for FDI with the rest of the world, and you’re asking us to introduce that on them and locals when so far we’ve avoided doing that.

“We’re not doing this to bridge a deficit gap in the Bahamas; we’re being pushed to do this to comply with some external standard. We’re not really understanding the full implications of it. We can’t allow the whole fiscal structure to be rearranged from the outside without taking into account what is happening internally.”

Warning that the introduction of corporate income tax could effectively amount to a betrayal of existing investors, Mr Smith added: “The tragedy of it is that for many years we have invited foreign direct investment into the country with a certain expectation set in our laws.

“They have been here, and now we are turning around 180 degrees, and that in itself is something to beware. We have policies and programmes where we invite FDI, and have certain expectations that are put in our law, and you change the laws on them.

“In doing that, how can they trust we have a level playing field? They came here because they thought we were a sovereign country and that we could protect their rights under our laws.”

The prospect of a corporate income tax has divided many in the financial services, business and legal communities. Tanya McCartney, the Bahamas Financial Services Board’s (BFSB) chief executive and others, have argued that such a tax should be studied seriously for the Bahamas’ own sake, but only adopted if it made sense for the wider economy.

Some observers believe that many international clients will be prepared to pay a low rate corporate income tax. They see its introduction as paving the way for the Bahamas to enter into double tax and investment treaties, and attract more institutional business, while also helping to shed the ‘tax haven’ label.

Others, though, argue that such a tax would be problematic simply because Bahamian culture is not used to any form of income tax. While Business License fees could potentially be converted to an income tax, other concerns involve the impact on domestic Bahamian businesses and the fact it could drive away clients who came for the existing ‘no tax’ platform.

Mr Smith said forming alliances with other IFCs to resist the OECD/EU “would be the way to go rather than bend over and say: ‘Look how high I have jumped because you told me’”.

The Minnis administration, though, believes it has no choice but to comply given that a ‘blacklisting’ could cost the Bahamas further correspondent banking relationships and impact its ability to conduct international trade and commerce - the very foundation of its economic model.