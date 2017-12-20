Three Marijuana Fields Found In Andros

AN ongoing investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted by US Drug Enforcement Agency agents resulted in the discovery of three additional marijuana fields in Andros on Monday.

Shortly after 9am, DEU officers along with DEA agents returned to an area near Owens Town where they uncovered three marijuana fields. An estimated 4,000 marijuana plants were uprooted.

Last week, local officers and US agents uncovered as estimated 10,300 marijuana plants from two fields in the same area.

No arrests were made in this latest discovery. Investigations are ongoing.