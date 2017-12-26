Road Closures For 2017 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade

The following changes will go into effect for traffic management, due to the 2017 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade. At noon on Tuesday 26th December, 2017 thru 6:00am on Wednesday, 27th December, 2017 the following roads will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Bay Street between Navy Lion Road and East Street

Shirley Street between School Lane and Elizabeth Avenue



Between noon and 3:00pm traffic traveling north on Navy Lion Road to Prince George Wharf will be allowed to access Bay Street via East Street.



The following streets will be closed from 3:00pm on Tuesday 26th December, 2017 to 6:00am on Wednesday 27th December, 2017. (Vehicles directly involved with the parade will be permitted to access the route until 4:30pm)

Shirley Street between School Lane and Cumberland Street

Navy Lyon Road between Woodes Rodgers Wharf & Marlborough Street

Bay Street between Marlborough Street and Victoria Avenue

Shirley Street between School Lane and Frederick Street

George Street, Market Street, Frederick Street, Charlotte Street, Parliament Street, Bank Lane, Elizabeth Avenue all between Shirley Street and Bay Street

East Street between East Hill Street and Prince George Wharf.

There will be no parking on the above mentioned streets from 11:00am on Tuesday 26th December, 2017 thru 6:00am on Wednesday 27th December, 2017. Vehicles left unattended will be towed at the owner’s expense.

