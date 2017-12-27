Christmas Partygoer Shot Dead

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

AUTHORITIES are still searching for the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a man early yesterday morning.

This murder brings the country’s homicide count for the year to 122, according to The Tribune’s records.

While police have yet to release his identity, this newspaper understands he is Alex Rahming also known as “Beetle”.

Police said: “Shortly before 1am, a man was attending a party at Commonwealth Boulevard, Elizabeth Estates, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot him before fleeing on foot.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in this incident.”

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

The last murder recorded in the country according to this newspaper’s records happened nearly two weeks ago on Wednesday, December 13.

During this incident a 41-year-old man, identified as Deon McHardy, was shot multiple times outside his business.

The shooting took place shortly after 2am off East Street and brought the country’s murder count to 121 for the year.

Police said they received a call that several gunshots were discharged in the area of Saxon Way and McCullough Corner.

When officers arrived on the scene, in the area of Central Food Store, they discovered the body of a male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

According to reports, the victim was shot multiple times while at the rear of his establishment, Air Brush City, and ran to the area of the food store where he collapsed and died.

The Tribune understands the man was shot three times, once to the back of the head, and twice in the back.