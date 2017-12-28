Police Criticised Over Warning On How To Dress

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
THE ROYAL Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) came under heavy fire yesterday for victim blaming, after warning the public to “dress appropriately” while at Junkanoo to “take away the chance of being groped or touched inappropriately”.
In a statement titled “Junkanoo Safety Tips” posted on the RBPF’s Facebook page, which has since been edited to remove the offending suggestion, the RBPF urged members of the public to “leave unnecessary items at home, please dress appropriately and to always be aware of your surroundings.”
The post was seen as offensive and was also criticised for its grammatical errors.
Under the heading “Please Dress Appropriately,” the statement said: “To avoid unwanted attention, please dress appropriately. If you are appropriately dress, it takes away the chance of being groped or touch in an inappropriate manner (sic).”
The Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades have been marred with violence in the past. Many women have also complained about being sexually harassed or groped by men attending the parades.
In response, police have ramped up their presence at Junkanoo and even hailed last year’s Boxing Day Parade as “great success” and being relatively incident free. However, police still sent out the warning as thousands of Bahamians and tourists prepared to head to the highly anticipated festival.
The post drew criticism from members of the public who demanded the RBPF issue an apology and take the statement down.
When contacted, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean confirmed the post was edited to remove the comments referencing dressing appropriately but refused to comment on the post itself.
Senior ACP Dean said the RBPF would issue a statement after he spoke with Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson and the RBPF’s lawyers.
Last night, police press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles said Commissioner Ferguson and the RBPF’s leadership team are aware of the public uproar over the Facebook post. She said the matter was being dealt with internally.
Several people shared the RBPF’s post on Facebook before it was edited, criticising the RBPF for promoting “rape culture”.
One person said: “While the grammar is an issue, it pales in comparison to the fact that the RBPF just blamed women for men groping and touching them inappropriately. Long story, short men should not be expected to control themselves but totally gauge their behaviour based on what women choose to wear.”
Another wrote: “This is really some silly foolishness. Dress appropriately and take away the chances of being groped. Any suggestions as to what females ought to wear. Ironic how we still feel ‘she asked for it,’ ironic how we sign on to rape and promote this rape culture.”
Human rights activist Erin Greene shared a post that changed the words of the original statement to reflect what she claims the post should have said “in the first place”.
“Refrain from touching or groping anyone in a manner which is considered inappropriate,” Ms Greene’s post said. “A person’s clothing is definitely not an invitation for harassment. Respect boundaries by seeking their clear consent first. If it is not yes, then it’s no.”
jujutreeclub 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
I think the police should have been commended for the warning to junkanoo goers especially females to dress appropriately. Nothing in that warning is incorrect nor offensive. When questioned by police as to why they may have touched the person/s inappropriately, the response would be, they were dressed for touching, not that it is right. See it like this, If you park your car with an iphone 8 or laptop or anything valuable on the dashboard, seat or anywhere visible, don't you think a thief passing by would not be tempted to break into the car and steal those personal belongings. It is the same temptation being displayed by dressing inappropriately for those weak folks and those who overcoming those temptations.
CatIslandBoy 4 hours, 47 minutes ago
Only a sick, twisted, and depraved mind could even begin to suggest that the female victims are responsible for being assaulted by dressing inappropriately. I'm so sorry for Bahamian women. Only in the Bahamas, in this 21st. century, can a woman be raped by her husband, groped and assaulted by any man in public, and it be her fault. How disgusting!
thomas 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
Nobody said anything about victims being responsible. What was said is to minimize the chance of someone viewing a scantily clad woman as an invitation to be groped, usually by a poorly socialized male, cover your body.
CatIslandBoy 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
So, you are restricting a woman's dress taste to that which may not be seen as "an invitation to be groped". Pray tell me where does this body covering begin, or end, to fend off the poorly socialized male" Is a Knee-length skirt sufficient? what about a tight-fitting pants that shows all of her curves? How is she supposed to know what will/will not draw attention to her? Even if a woman is dressed in a panty and bra, this should not be taken as an invitation for sex by any man. How ignorant can you really be!
thomas 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
I can be as ignorant as the person who locks their car when they leave it in a parking lot or my doors and windows at my home. I could leave the door and windows wide open because I like the fresh breeze, but I, for my own safety do not.
Greentea 28 minutes ago
Jujutreeclub and Thomas- Yall dumb as dirt. There is such a thing as implied meaning- everything isn't literal. Clearly lack any critical thinking skills - the bane of the country. Tell the young ladies who used to have to walk past the old Burger King on Charlotte street corner how being dressed appropriately helped them from getting feel up back in the day. Didn't work then and it won't work now. Stop blaming victims for being victimized.
