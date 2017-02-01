Drug Suspect Remanded

By LAMECH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after he was arraigned on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Gregory Seymour, 40, of Cowpen Road, appeared in the Magistrate’s Court accused of having custody of five pounds of Indian hemp (marijuana) on Friday, January 6.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $5,000.

The accused, who was arrested by police on January 27, pleaded not guilty to the charge when called to answer to the allegation.

Due to the nature of the charge, Seymour was remanded to the Department of Correctional Services to await trial on March 8 before Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

However, he has the right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

A conviction for possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply carries a possible fine and/or up to seven years in prison.

He has retained attorney Krista Mason-Smith - an associate of Murrio Ducille - to defend him against the allegation.