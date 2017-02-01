Minnis Should Resign

EDITOR, The Tribune.

AT the end of last year seven FNM MPs upheld a vote of no confidence in Dr Hubert Minnis.

According to convention, he should have resigned his post as leader of the FNM. Instead, in an effort to maintain power, he defied the honourable, commonsense course he ought to have taken.

As a result, the FNM as a party remains fractured and impotent, unable to maintain the interest of its core supporters and unable to court independent voters in numbers that would win an election.

Additionally, he has, in my view, shown himself to be selfish and representing all the qualities the electorate has come to loathe in its politicians.

He represents exactly what the people do not want in their political leaders.

The ineptness and stubbornness of Dr Minnis will only give momentum to a grassroots movement that can and may become political. A movement that has given voice to the ignored frustrations of young voters with no political allegiances.

Time is running out for the official opposition to get its act together. If Dr Minnis does not do the honourable thing, the FNM may become a relic of our political past. It is already a shadow of its former self.

JB

Nassau,

January 13, 2017.